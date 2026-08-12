UK sees most dramatic solar eclipse since 1999 August 12

If you want front-row seats, head to spots like Devon, Cornwall, or western Pembrokeshire: these areas will have some of the clearest views.

Even if you're elsewhere in Wales, Northern Ireland, western Scotland, or the West Midlands, you'll still catch an impressive show.

While total darkness (totality) won't hit the UK this time (that's reserved for places like Greenland and northern Spain), it's still a rare chance to see day turn almost to night.

The best solar eclipse visible from the UK for the next 50 years.