UK sees most dramatic solar eclipse since 1999 August 12
Mark your calendars for August 12, 2026: the UK is about to experience its most dramatic solar eclipse since 1999.
On August 12, 2026, between 6:58pm and 7:15pm BST, the moon will block out over 90% of the sun across much of the country, with parts of southwest England and Wales seeing up to 96% coverage.
Best UK eclipse for 50 years
If you want front-row seats, head to spots like Devon, Cornwall, or western Pembrokeshire: these areas will have some of the clearest views.
Even if you're elsewhere in Wales, Northern Ireland, western Scotland, or the West Midlands, you'll still catch an impressive show.
While total darkness (totality) won't hit the UK this time (that's reserved for places like Greenland and northern Spain), it's still a rare chance to see day turn almost to night.
The best solar eclipse visible from the UK for the next 50 years.