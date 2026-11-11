No YouTube Kids, Lego Play for UK children under 16?
What's the story
The UK's proposed expansion of the social media ban for users under 16 could inadvertently include platforms like YouTube Kids, as per The Guardian. The move is part of a wider effort to make the regulations more comprehensive and prevent loopholes. It could also affect gaming platforms such as Lego Play, bringing as many as 150 platforms under its purview.
Strategy
Government aims to create an all-encompassing strategy
The UK government is pushing for a comprehensive strategy that would make it difficult for users to find workarounds.
This comes after critics of Australia's social media ban claimed teens have switched to new platforms or found innovative ways of messaging using other seemingly innocuous sites.
The proposal, which focuses on recommender systems and user-generated content, will be sent for cabinet approval this week.
Industry response
Concerns raised about the proposal's broad scope
Tech companies, industry groups, and MPs have been briefed about the government's proposal.
However, some industry insiders have raised concerns about its broad scope.
One source said while everyone shares the goal of keeping teenagers safe online, a situation where platforms like eBay, Lego Play, YouTube Kids and Spotify aren't sure if they comply is unsustainable.
Exemptions
Ban was 1st announced in June
When the ban was first announced in June, the government said it would not cover educational services, e-commerce platforms or music streaming.
There would be "a narrowly defined list of exemptions to the definitions which will be kept under review."
However, tech companies are lobbying against removing the recommender algorithm as they say it would make their sites non-functional.
Future regulations
E-commerce platforms may also be included in the regulations
Ministers are also considering a second round of regulations in spring, which could include e-commerce platforms like Vinted, eBay, and Depop.
This comes amid concerns that teens and groomers can find innovative ways to communicate on platforms allowing unknown or anonymous user messaging.
Online safety minister Ian Murray confirmed last week that the government was looking at these sites for future regulations examining "features and functions."