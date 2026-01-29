UK startup Reincubate takes Apple to court over webcam tech
Technology
Reincubate, a UK app developer, has filed a lawsuit against Apple in New Jersey, claiming Apple copied its Camo technology—which lets you use your iPhone as a webcam for PCs and Macs—into Apple's own Continuity Camera feature.
The suit says Apple encouraged Reincubate to share early versions and technical details, only to later launch similar features themselves.
What's at stake and how Apple responded
Reincubate is asking the court to stop Apple from cutting off its developer access and wants compensation for patent infringement on its video tech.
They're also calling out what's known as "Sherlocking"—when big companies borrow ideas from smaller ones.