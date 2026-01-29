UK startup Reincubate takes Apple to court over webcam tech Technology Jan 29, 2026

Reincubate, a UK app developer, has filed a lawsuit against Apple in New Jersey, claiming Apple copied its Camo technology—which lets you use your iPhone as a webcam for PCs and Macs—into Apple's own Continuity Camera feature.

The suit says Apple encouraged Reincubate to share early versions and technical details, only to later launch similar features themselves.