UK trial shows preoperative pembrolizumab may prevent bowel cancer recurrence
A new UK trial has found that giving certain bowel cancer patients immunotherapy before surgery can help stop the disease from coming back.
Instead of the usual chemotherapy, 32 people with a specific genetic profile got three doses of pembrolizumab over nine weeks, and it looks like this approach could be a game-changer for some.
Nearly 60% responded, no recurrence after nearly 3 years of follow-up
Nearly 60% of participants had no signs of cancer after treatment, and there was no recurrence after nearly three years of follow-up.
Dr. Kai-Keen Shiu called these findings "extremely encouraging."
Still, not everyone's genetic makeup responds to this therapy: patients like Elise Sargent are hoping for future breakthroughs.
Elise Sargent also wants to lower the screening age to 40, since bowel cancer is hitting younger people more often.