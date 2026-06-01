UK trial shows preoperative pembrolizumab may prevent bowel cancer recurrence

Nearly 60% responded, no recurrence after nearly 3 years of follow-up

Nearly 60% of participants had no signs of cancer after treatment, and there was no recurrence after nearly three years of follow-up.

Dr. Kai-Keen Shiu called these findings "extremely encouraging."

Still, not everyone's genetic makeup responds to this therapy: patients like Elise Sargent are hoping for future breakthroughs.

Elise Sargent also wants to lower the screening age to 40, since bowel cancer is hitting younger people more often.