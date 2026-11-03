UK warns of AI-powered cyberattacks on critical infrastructure
What's the story
The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) chief, Richard Horne, has warned of a likely rise in AI-driven cyberattacks on the country's critical national infrastructure (CNI) by 2028. The warning comes amid increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber activities by countries such as China and Russia. The CNI covers essential services and facilities such as energy, transport, defense, food, health, and finance.
Attack evolution
AI could make cyberattacks more sophisticated
Horne warned that the use of AI could make cyberattacks more sophisticated and efficient.
He said that could include AI-powered malware for ransomware attacks as the technology will allow "vulnerabilities that have been tolerated for far too long" to be discovered and exploited "at a scale that was once unimaginable."
The warning underscores the potential of AI to uncover and exploit vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure systems.
Investment urgency
Organizations must invest in cybersecurity
Horne stressed the need for businesses and organizations of all sizes to invest in cybersecurity or update outdated technology.
He said they will have to explain why "food isn't on the shelves, lights aren't on, businesses have gone under," if they fail to do so.
The warning highlights the urgent need for organizations to prioritize cybersecurity measures in light of emerging threats.
Geopolitical risks
Russia, China, and Iran's cyber activity
The NCSC report identified Chinese cyber activity as the "most sophisticated and sustained cyber challenge facing the UK."
It also said both Russia and China will routinely use AI to achieve their geopolitical goals.
Horne said Russia is conducting intentional cyber campaigns below the threshold of armed conflict while Iran is targeting individuals they consider a threat to their regime through attacks against the UK.
Past incidents
Past incidents highlight need for cybersecurity measures
The warning comes after past incidents have shown how vulnerable critical sectors such as manufacturing and energy are to cyberattacks.
In 2025, carmaker Jaguar Land Rover lost over $260 million in a cyberattack that also affected suppliers and hurt the UK economy.
These incidents underscore the need for organizations to invest in cybersecurity measures to protect against emerging threats.