Ukraine's video game-style drone attack program rewards successful strikes

Ukraine has implemented a notable drone warfare strategy. The "Army of Drones Bonus System," as it's called, is a competition where teams score points for successful strikes against Russian forces. The video game-style drone attack system has gone viral among Ukrainian military units and is now being expanded to reconnaissance, artillery, and logistics operations, per First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The innovative approach has already led to the death or injury of some 18,000 Russian soldiers in September alone.

Tactical evolution Points for kills The "Army of Drones Bonus System" was launched over a year ago, rewarding soldiers with points for successful strikes. These points can be redeemed for weapons from an online store called Brave1, which has over 100 different drones, autonomous vehicles, and other drone warfare material. The system has become extremely popular among units, with 400 drone units now participating in the competition, up from just 95 in August.

Strategic impact Self-reinforcing cycle Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister, said the system has become a prime example of the growing automation of warfare. He explained that "the more infantry you kill, the more drones you get to kill more infantry." This creates a self-reinforcing cycle in which units compete for points and resources to enhance their warfighting capabilities.

Tactical shift Doubling the stakes The increased Russian casualties in September are partly due to Ukraine doubling the rewards for killing Russian infantry from six to 12 points. This change reflects a shift in battlefield priorities and has prompted Ukrainian intelligence to suggest that Russia may be developing its own gamified system to compete with Ukraine's innovative approach.

Strategic expansion Expanding the game The points-for-kills approach is being expanded to artillery units, with points awarded for successful strikes that can be used to buy new arms. Reconnaissance units are also being rewarded for spotting enemy targets, while logistics teams have started earning points for using autonomous vehicles instead of humans to resupply the frontlines. This expansion shows how Ukraine is leveraging its innovative drone warfare strategy across different military operations.

Technological advancement AI-assisted strikes The Ukrainian military is also incentivizing the use of drones partially controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) to improve strike precision. Reconnaissance units get points for "Uber targeting," where they drop a pin on the map like they would on a ride-hailing app.This innovative approach highlights how Ukraine is using technology to enhance its drone warfare capabilities and improve logistics operations.