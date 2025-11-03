Google's 1st AI-generated ad hits TV, theaters
Google just rolled out its first TV commercial made entirely by AI, using the new Veo 3 video model.
The ad, called "Planning a Quick Getaway?", features a plush turkey booking a trip to escape Thanksgiving—spotlighting Google Search's AI Mode in a fun way.
Ad will be shown on TV, in theaters
Instead of using people, the commercial stars a toy turkey with super realistic animation (thanks to Veo 3), dodging the usual weirdness AI has with human faces.
You'll catch it on TV, in theaters, and all over social media. A Christmas-themed follow-up is already on deck.
Google does mark the ad as "altered or synthetic," but hasn't shared exactly how much Veo 3 did behind the scenes.
AI is now making entire ads
This is a big moment for both Google and advertising—AI isn't just behind the curtain anymore; it's making entire ads now.
The campaign shows off how advanced and scalable video-generation tech like Veo 3 is getting, hinting at how creative marketing could look in the future.