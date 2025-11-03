Google's 1st AI-generated ad hits TV, theaters

Ad will be shown on TV, in theaters

Instead of using people, the commercial stars a toy turkey with super realistic animation (thanks to Veo 3), dodging the usual weirdness AI has with human faces.

You'll catch it on TV, in theaters, and all over social media. A Christmas-themed follow-up is already on deck.

Google does mark the ad as "altered or synthetic," but hasn't shared exactly how much Veo 3 did behind the scenes.