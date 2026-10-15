Ukraine says Starlink restrictions hinder drones, sparking Starshield debate
SpaceX's Starlink is in the spotlight after Ukraine said restrictions are making it harder to use for military operations, especially for drones and air defenses.
This has sparked a bigger conversation about the difference between Starlink, which is meant for everyday people and businesses, and Starshield, which is a military- and intelligence-focused system designed to serve the Pentagon and other government customers.
Starlink civilian, Starshield government networks
Starlink connects millions of users worldwide (think homes, planes, and even remote areas) using more than 11,000 satellites.
In contrast, Starshield offers encrypted networks just for government agencies like the Pentagon.
Elon Musk has made it clear: Starlink is only for civilian and defensive use, while Starshield stays under US government control.
Ukraine's concerns have brought up tough questions about how commercial tech can be used (or limited) during conflicts and who gets to decide.