Ukraine shares real combat data to train next-gen AI
Ukraine just approved a bold new project: it's giving trusted partners and homegrown companies secure access to actual combat data, all to help train next-generation AI for drones and other unmanned technology.
The move, announced March 12, 2026, could shake up how defense technology is developed and shared.
Ukraine's defense ministry has built a dedicated AI platform
Ukraine's defense ministry has built a dedicated AI platform, powered by Palantir software, that lets developers safely train their models using millions of labeled images from real combat flights.
The best part? Sensitive information stays protected, and the data keeps updating as the battlefield evolves.
By opening up its experience with AI-powered systems, Ukraine hopes
By opening up its experience with AI-powered systems like DELTA (which already helps spot enemy targets), Ukraine hopes to speed up innovation with its allies.
These advanced AI systems can react faster than humans—especially useful against fast-moving threats like Russian Shahed drone swarms—giving Ukraine and its partners a serious edge in modern warfare.