Ukraine shares real combat data to train next-gen AI

Ukraine's defense ministry has built a dedicated AI platform, powered by Palantir software, that lets developers safely train their models using millions of labeled images from real combat flights. The best part? Sensitive information stays protected, and the data keeps updating as the battlefield evolves.

By opening up its experience with AI-powered systems, Ukraine hopes

By opening up its experience with AI-powered systems like DELTA (which already helps spot enemy targets), Ukraine hopes to speed up innovation with its allies.

These advanced AI systems can react faster than humans—especially useful against fast-moving threats like Russian Shahed drone swarms—giving Ukraine and its partners a serious edge in modern warfare.