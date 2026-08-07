U.K.'s biggest partial solar eclipse since 2015 arrives August 12
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers! On August 12, the UK gets its biggest partial solar eclipse since 2015.
The show starts at 5:59pm BST and wraps up by 8:10pm with the peak between 7:05 and 7:13pm when up to 98% of the sun could be covered in some spots.
Cardiff 93.2% Great Skellig nearly 98%
Most of the UK will see over 90% of the sun obscured: London, Manchester, and Glasgow hit 91.4%. Cardiff leads with 93.2%, while Great Skellig in County Kerry, Ireland is your best bet for nearly total coverage at an impressive 98%.
For safe viewing, grab eclipse glasses or a proper solar filter.
Find high ground or a clear coastal spot early for the best view, and stick around after sunset for the Perseid meteor shower's peak later that night.