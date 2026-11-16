ULA's Vulcan returns after 9-month pause carrying 40 Amazon satellites
Big news from space: ULA's Vulcan rocket just launched from Florida, marking its return after a nine-month pause.
On board were 40 satellites for Amazon's new low Earth orbit internet project.
This is just the start, with 38 planned missions to help Amazon build out its satellite network.
Vulcan needed to meet Amazon deadlines
This mission comes at a tricky time for the space industry, as SpaceX has indicated it plans to retire its Falcon 9.
Vulcan itself has faced delays and only launched four times since early 2024.
Meanwhile, Blue Origin's New Glenn is still grounded after an anomaly in May, making Vulcan even more important for getting Amazon's internet satellites into orbit and meeting Amazon's waived deadline to have more than 1,600 satellites in orbit by mid-2026 and the requirement to have the full network in place by July 2029.