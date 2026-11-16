ULA's Vulcan returns after 9-month pause carrying 40 Amazon satellites

This mission comes at a tricky time for the space industry, as SpaceX has indicated it plans to retire its Falcon 9.

Vulcan itself has faced delays and only launched four times since early 2024.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin's New Glenn is still grounded after an anomaly in May, making Vulcan even more important for getting Amazon's internet satellites into orbit and meeting Amazon's waived deadline to have more than 1,600 satellites in orbit by mid-2026 and the requirement to have the full network in place by July 2029.