Ultrahuman launches 60 seconds heart scan for Ring PRO

The Heart Scan gives detailed reports with pulse data and visual charts, so you can really see what's going on with your heart.

It works alongside Ultrahuman's other health tools to track both instant feedback and long-term trends.

If you're an eligible US Ring PRO member, you can enable free scans from the Ultrahuman Dashboard.

This comes after their HealthEx PowerPlug launch (which connects medical records and costs extra), as Ultrahuman keeps rolling out new ways to help people understand their health better.