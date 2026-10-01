Ultrahuman launches 60 seconds heart scan for Ring PRO
Ultrahuman just dropped a new Heart Scan feature for Ring PRO users, letting you check your heart in just 60 seconds with the app and FibriCheck.
After your quick scan, you'll get a downloadable report showing how your heart's doing, whether you're working out or just chilling.
Ultrahuman dashboard offers free scans
The Heart Scan gives detailed reports with pulse data and visual charts, so you can really see what's going on with your heart.
It works alongside Ultrahuman's other health tools to track both instant feedback and long-term trends.
If you're an eligible US Ring PRO member, you can enable free scans from the Ultrahuman Dashboard.
This comes after their HealthEx PowerPlug launch (which connects medical records and costs extra), as Ultrahuman keeps rolling out new ways to help people understand their health better.