U.N. AI experts urge facts over fear in New York

Several experts on a United Nations artificial intelligence committee warned against the apocalyptic rhetoric used by some professionals in the sector regarding AI risks.

At a recent meeting in New York, Yoshua Bengio, considered one of the fathers of AI and also a co-chair of the panel, reminded people to separate what we actually know about AI from wild guesses, while Joelle Barral, an executive at Google DeepMind and a member of the International Scientific Panel on AI, an independent body, said it's better to stick with facts than fuel fear.