U.N. AI experts urge facts over fear in New York
Several experts on a United Nations artificial intelligence committee warned against the apocalyptic rhetoric used by some professionals in the sector regarding AI risks.
At a recent meeting in New York, Yoshua Bengio, considered one of the fathers of AI and also a co-chair of the panel, reminded people to separate what we actually know about AI from wild guesses, while Joelle Barral, an executive at Google DeepMind and a member of the International Scientific Panel on AI, an independent body, said it's better to stick with facts than fuel fear.
Panel on AI formed 2025
This push for level-headed discussion comes from the International Scientific Panel on AI, set up in 2025 to help the U.N. make smart decisions about technology.
Their goal? Make sure debates around AI are based on real science, not hype or panic, especially as big claims about AI keep popping up.