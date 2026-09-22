UN calls for AI safeguards as risks grow
What's the story
The United Nations has called for urgent action to address the risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence (AI). The call comes from a scientific panel established last year as the UN's "first global scientific body on Artificial Intelligence." The panel's report emphasizes that governments should act now to mitigate potential dangers, even if they don't fully understand them yet.
Global collaboration
UN panel urges international coordination on AI safety
The UN panel stresses the need for more attention and resources to tackle emerging risks from advanced AI. It also calls for stronger international coordination on safety and accountability.
This comes as individual countries adopt different legal approaches to AI.
The panel argues that we don't have to wait for scientists to fully understand how or why such incidents happen before implementing stronger safeguards.
Precautionary measures
Precautionary principle's relevance in AI risks
The UN panel cites the loss-of-control risk as a problem that the precautionary principle was designed to address.
The principle, first established in the 1992 UN Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, states that scientific uncertainty is no excuse for delaying measures against potentially serious or irreversible harm.
It has since become influential in environmental and public health policy, particularly within the European Union.
Security incidents
Security breaches in tech companies using AI
The report comes after a series of security breaches involving major tech companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta.
These incidents include hacks targeting real-world entities and swarms of agents taking over online messaging boards.
The UN panel's report highlights these cases as examples of the potential risks posed by advanced AI technologies.