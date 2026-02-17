UN: Women make up 30% of AI workforce

Women make up 30% of the global AI workforce, but only 16% hold research roles, according to UN Women. The organization is calling for more women in AI development so tech solutions are fairer across fields like health, finance, and climate.

Why women in AI matters Christine Arab from UN Women points out that when women aren't involved in designing AI—whether at the drawing board or in testing—bias becomes "the default."

The numbers back her up: just 26% of data/AI workers and only 12% of cloud computing pros are women.

AI could open new doors for women In Asia-Pacific, 80% of women work in jobs that could be changed by AI.

But with smart policies, these shifts could actually open new doors for women.