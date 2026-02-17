UN: Women make up 30% of AI workforce
Women make up 30% of the global AI workforce, but only 16% hold research roles, according to UN Women.
The organization is calling for more women in AI development so tech solutions are fairer across fields like health, finance, and climate.
Why women in AI matters
Christine Arab from UN Women points out that when women aren't involved in designing AI—whether at the drawing board or in testing—bias becomes "the default."
The numbers back her up: just 26% of data/AI workers and only 12% of cloud computing pros are women.
AI could open new doors for women
In Asia-Pacific, 80% of women work in jobs that could be changed by AI.
But with smart policies, these shifts could actually open new doors for women.
India working to close gender gap in AI
India was highlighted as one of the few countries actively working to close the gender gap in AI.
The AI Casebook on Gender and Agriculture features 26 real-world AI tools helping farmers with everything from crop planning to finances.