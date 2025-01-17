Unable to set up auto-reply in WhatsApp? Try these steps
What's the story
Setting up auto-reply messages in WhatsApp for Android devices is easy, but it requires the WhatsApp Business app.
This feature is especially beneficial for business owners who wish to keep their clients informed even during their absence.
The process involves a few simple steps, from downloading the app to setting up your auto-reply messages and recipients.
Install update
Installing WhatsApp Business
First, ensure you have the WhatsApp Business app downloaded on your Android device. If not, get it from the Google Play Store.
Having the latest version of the app is crucial to avail all its features, including auto-replies. So, check if there are any updates available and install them before moving forward.
Setup messages
Configuring auto-replies
Open WhatsApp Business and tap the three dots at the top right to access settings.
Select "Settings," then "Business tools," and choose "Away messages."
Click on "+" or "Add a new message" to create your away message. You can name it (e.g., "Busy," "Vacation") and write a message that will be automatically sent at specified times.
Time frame and recipients
Scheduling and recipients selection
After crafting your perfect message, decide when it goes live by tapping "During these days" and "During this time."
Choose who gets the royal treatment: everyone, non-contacts, everyone except specific contacts, or only certain contacts.
Seal the deal with a checkmark or "Save."
Want to make sure your auto-replies are working? Just get a friend to message you during the chosen time!