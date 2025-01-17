What's the story

Ever drift off to sleep while binge-watching your favourite shows on JioCinema, only to wake up to a fully drained battery and missed plot twists?

JioCinema's new Sleep Timer feature for Android is here to save your dreams—and your phone's battery life!

Designed for entertainment lovers who like a good snooze with their streaming, this feature automatically pauses playback after a set time. Here's how to use it and wake up worry-free!