Sleep better with JioCinema's sleep timer feature for Android
What's the story
Ever drift off to sleep while binge-watching your favourite shows on JioCinema, only to wake up to a fully drained battery and missed plot twists?
JioCinema's new Sleep Timer feature for Android is here to save your dreams—and your phone's battery life!
Designed for entertainment lovers who like a good snooze with their streaming, this feature automatically pauses playback after a set time. Here's how to use it and wake up worry-free!
Step-by-step
Setting up your sleep timer
Launch JioCinema on your Android device and sign in.
Choose a video to play, then tap the settings icon (three dots or a gear).
Locate "Sleep Timer" under "Playback Settings" in the menu.
Select your preferred duration, ranging from fifteen minutes or thirty minutes to an hour or even longer. Some versions may allow custom timing.
Additional tips
Managing your viewing time efficiently
Once the sleep timer is set, a notification will pop up before it expires, giving you the option to continue watching.
If you don't respond, playback will automatically stop at the set time.
Make sure your JioCinema app is up to date to enjoy new features like this, which give you more control over your viewing experience.