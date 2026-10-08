UNESCO launches global AI competency framework for classroom teachers
Technology
UNESCO released a new AI competency framework for teachers, aiming to make it easier for educators everywhere to bring AI into their classrooms responsibly.
The framework recognizes how the teacher-student relationship is evolving with technology and sets out clear skills teachers need in today's digital world.
UNESCO framework covers 15 key skills
It covers 15 key skills across areas like ethics, understanding AI basics, and creative ways to teach with technology, not just relying on computers but keeping real learning front and center.
With only a handful of countries having similar guidelines before, this global roadmap is meant to help teachers stay ahead as classrooms get smarter, making sure education stays meaningful even as AI becomes more common.