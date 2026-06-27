United States approves limited release of Anthropic Claude Mythos 5
After some serious security talks, the US has OK'd a limited release of Anthropic's advanced AI, Claude Mythos 5.
The move lifts this month's export ban, but only for select organizations that meet strict safety standards.
The Commerce Department said this was possible because Anthropic took steps to lower the risks tied to such powerful tech.
Mythos 5 limited to approved groups
Anthropic is bringing back Mythos 5 access, but just for approved cyber defense and infrastructure groups, and under tighter rules.
Regular users and foreign nationals are still blocked from both Mythos 5 and the less powerful Fable model, as the US worries about misuse overseas (especially by countries such as China and Russia).
Anthropic says it's still working with officials to safely expand who can use its AI in the future.