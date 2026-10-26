Unitree H2-X loses part of lower leg at Hangzhou conference
Technology
At the World Physical AI Conference in Hangzhou, a humanoid robot called Unitree H2-X (nicknamed Kung Fu Legend Guardian) tried to show off a kung fu side flip, but things went sideways.
The robot lost its balance midair and ended up with part of its lower leg detached, putting a spotlight on just how tough it is to make robots handle real-life stunts.
H2-X stunt exposes physical AI limits
The H2-X had wowed people online with martial arts moves before, hinting at big plans for security or rescue work.
But this mishap showed that pulling off tricky jumps and landings is still a huge challenge for physical AI.
It's a reminder: even cool robots need plenty of testing before they're ready for the real world.