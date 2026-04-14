Unitree's H1 robot reaches 10 meters per 2nd on track

Unitree leads China robot racing

H1's speed comes close to Bolt's average during his world-record race in 2009 (Berlin World Championships).

The robot stands out with its 80-centimeter-long legs, weighs around 62kg, and uses powerful joint motors for smooth running.

Its previous version already set a Guinness World Record for fastest full-sized humanoid robot at 3.3 meters per second.

With the Humanoid Robot Half Marathon coming up soon (and over 70 teams have already conducted this test run), Unitree is clearly leading the pack in China's growing robotics scene.