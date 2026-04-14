Unitree's H1 robot reaches 10 meters per 2nd on track
The H1 robot from Chinese tech company Unitree just hit a major milestone: it ran at 10 meters per second, which is about as fast as legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.
The moment was caught on video on April 11, 2026, with H1 sprinting down a professional track.
It's all part of Unitree's big bet on robot racing and shows how quickly robotics tech is moving forward.
Unitree leads China robot racing
H1's speed comes close to Bolt's average during his world-record race in 2009 (Berlin World Championships).
The robot stands out with its 80-centimeter-long legs, weighs around 62kg, and uses powerful joint motors for smooth running.
Its previous version already set a Guinness World Record for fastest full-sized humanoid robot at 3.3 meters per second.
With the Humanoid Robot Half Marathon coming up soon (and over 70 teams have already conducted this test run), Unitree is clearly leading the pack in China's growing robotics scene.