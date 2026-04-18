University College London finds gabapentinoids double poisoning risk before treatment

Gabapentinoid risk higher with opioids, benzodiazepines

The risk of drug poisoning stayed high during the first month on gabapentinoids and didn't drop much after.

Things get riskier if you mix them with opioids (risk jumps 30%) or benzodiazepines (risk doubles).

In the US gabapentin showed up in nearly one out of 10 poisoning deaths between 2019 and 2020.

Bottom line: these medications aren't always as harmless as they seem, especially when combined with other drugs.