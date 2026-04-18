University College London finds gabapentinoids double poisoning risk before treatment
A new study from University College London is raising red flags about gabapentinoids, drugs like gabapentin and pregabalin, often prescribed for nerve pain or anxiety.
Researchers found that people starting these medications had more than double the risk of drug poisoning in the 90 days before treatment began, challenging the idea that these drugs are a "safer" alternative to opioids.
Gabapentinoid risk higher with opioids, benzodiazepines
The risk of drug poisoning stayed high during the first month on gabapentinoids and didn't drop much after.
Things get riskier if you mix them with opioids (risk jumps 30%) or benzodiazepines (risk doubles).
In the US gabapentin showed up in nearly one out of 10 poisoning deaths between 2019 and 2020.
Bottom line: these medications aren't always as harmless as they seem, especially when combined with other drugs.