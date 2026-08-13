University of Alabama in Huntsville finds new cavefish genus Demogorgonichthys
A team from the University of Alabama in Huntsville just found a wild new cavefish genus, Demogorgonichthys arcanus, in Bobcat Cave under a US Army base in Huntsville.
This fish has no eyes, no color, and is faintly electric blue in life, pretty cool for something living underground!
The discovery adds a whole new genus to Eastern North America's freshwater life.
Bobcat cave habitat at contamination risk
The "demon cavefish" shares its habitat with southern cavefish but evolved separately, making it a textbook example of convergent evolution.
Its name comes from the mythological Demogorgon and Latin for "hidden," because it's so secretive.
But there's a downside: its home is at risk from contamination like cadmium and lead, likely leftover from military activity.
Scientists say this shows how even familiar places can surprise us, and why protecting these hidden habitats matters.