University of Birmingham study finds P2X7 blockade reduces brain inflammation

Led by Professor Nicholas Barnes, the researchers used real human brain cells and even turned white blood cells into microglia-like cells (the brain's cleanup crew) to dig deeper.

By shutting off the P2X7 receptor, they saw a big drop in inflammatory proteins.

This opens up hope for new treatments using existing drugs, especially where current options are limited.

It's an early step, but it could make tackling neurodegenerative diseases a lot more doable in the future.