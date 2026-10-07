University of Birmingham study finds P2X7 blockade reduces brain inflammation
A team at the University of Birmingham may have found a game-changer for treating brain inflammation tied to diseases like Alzheimer's disease and traumatic brain injury.
Its recent study shows that blocking something called the P2X7 receptor (basically a key switch for inflammation in the brain) can seriously dial down those damaging signals.
Nicholas Barnes-led team creates microglia-like cells
Led by Professor Nicholas Barnes, the researchers used real human brain cells and even turned white blood cells into microglia-like cells (the brain's cleanup crew) to dig deeper.
By shutting off the P2X7 receptor, they saw a big drop in inflammatory proteins.
This opens up hope for new treatments using existing drugs, especially where current options are limited.
It's an early step, but it could make tackling neurodegenerative diseases a lot more doable in the future.