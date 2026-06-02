University of Birmingham uses perovskite catalyst to cut hydrogen temperatures Technology Jun 02, 2026

A team at the University of Birmingham has come up with a new method to produce hydrogen that works at much lower temperatures than usual.

By using a special perovskite catalyst, they can make hydrogen at just 150 to 500 degrees Celsius and refresh the catalyst at 700 to 1,000 degrees Celsius, way less heat than the typical 1,500 degrees Celsius needed.

This could mean cheaper, cleaner hydrogen that's easier to scale up, especially for industries looking to reuse waste heat.