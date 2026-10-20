University of Bristol investigates organoids while Cortical Labs directs robots
Scientists at the University of Bristol have investigated whether tiny lab-grown human brain organoids (basically millimeter-wide arrangements of around 10,000 nerves and supporting cells) could process tactile information represented in Braille by turning touch into electrical signals.
A separate demonstration by Cortical Labs showed that the frequency at which cells in a biological neural network fired could be used to direct a robot dog's movements in a small space.
Three organoids reach 83% accuracy
The algorithm could identify the correct letter with 61% accuracy based on a single organoid's response, but using three together bumped that up to 83%.
This is a big step for biohybrid computing, where living brain cells team up with technology.
The researchers hope these systems will one day help robots adapt quickly and handle real-world challenges, even making existing technology smarter, not replacing it.