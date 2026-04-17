University of Chicago study links nicotine-triggered lung particles to dementia
Technology
A University of Chicago study found that smoking can raise your risk of dementia.
Researchers discovered that nicotine triggers certain lung cells (called PNECs) to release tiny particles, which then mess with the brain's iron balance, a problem linked to dementia.
Joyce Chen urges youth avoid nicotine
Those particles can reach your brain through vagal nerves or through your blood.
Joyce Chen, one of the researchers, pointed out it is especially important for young people to avoid nicotine while their brains are still developing.
This research highlights another reason to steer clear of smoking and supports efforts to cut down on smoking rates as a way to help prevent dementia in the future.