University of Exeter study: most people carry disease risk variants
Technology
Turns out, most of us are carrying genes that put us at higher risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even schizophrenia.
A new study from the University of Exeter looked at nearly 1 million genomes and found around 10,000 gene variants.
But having these genes doesn't mean you're destined to get sick. It's just part of being human.
Researchers urge lifestyle data and diversity
Researchers say your genetic risk is only one piece of the puzzle.
Senior author Caroline Wright, from the University of Exeter, reminds us it's important to look at personal habits and health data too, not just your DNA.
The study also points out we need more diverse research participants worldwide so these findings can help everyone, not just people with European ancestry.