University of Kentucky finds microglia disrupt deep sleep in Alzheimer's

In mice with Alzheimer's-like plaques, sleep dropped by up to 2 hours a night and stayed low as the disease got worse.

But when researchers blocked these microglia with drugs, mice got their lost sleep back, even though the plaques were still there.

The team also spotted early changes in brain activity, suggesting future tech like portable EEGs could help catch Alzheimer's sooner.

Targeting microglia might not just help people rest better: it could even slow down the disease.