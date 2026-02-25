University of Kerala patents new phosphor material for pure white
The University of Kerala has just scored a patent for a game-changing phosphor material that can glow in every color you see—including pure white—from a single source.
Led by Prof. Sam Solomon and Divya Vijayan, this is the first time cuspidine-structured rare-earth gallate has been used like this, making it a big leap in lighting tech.
The potential applications are vast
This new material is more energy-efficient and lasts longer than what's out there now, plus you can fine-tune its colors for all sorts of uses—think next-gen LED lights, sharper displays, security tech, even medical imaging.
The Translational Research and Incubation Centre, set up just three years ago, was instrumental in getting the patent and the university has secured more than 24 patents over the past three years.
It's proof that with the right support, campus innovation really can change the world.