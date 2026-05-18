University of Leicester study finds walking pace predicts lifespan

Self-reported pace beats traditional checks

Surprisingly, just asking people about their walking speed worked better than traditional checks like blood pressure or cholesterol when it came to predicting risk of early death for people with existing health conditions.

Professor Tom Yates called it a "quick and cost-effective" way for doctors to spot who might need extra care.

The takeaway? Something as simple as noticing your walking pace could help healthcare providers catch problems early and help you stay healthier longer.