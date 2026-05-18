University of Leicester study finds walking pace predicts lifespan
Turns out, how fast you walk could actually predict how long you'll live.
A huge UK study from the University of Leicester looked at more than 400,000 people and found that walking pace was the strongest clue to your life span, beating out things like handgrip strength, heart rate, sleep habits, and even how active you are in your free time.
This was especially true for folks with ongoing health issues.
Self-reported pace beats traditional checks
Surprisingly, just asking people about their walking speed worked better than traditional checks like blood pressure or cholesterol when it came to predicting risk of early death for people with existing health conditions.
Professor Tom Yates called it a "quick and cost-effective" way for doctors to spot who might need extra care.
The takeaway? Something as simple as noticing your walking pace could help healthcare providers catch problems early and help you stay healthier longer.