University of Miami study finds never married higher cancer risk

Researchers cite support and screening gaps

Researchers think it comes down to lifestyle and support.

Married folks might be more likely to get regular checkups or catch health issues early, sometimes thanks to a little nudge from their partner.

The study also spotted big gaps in HPV-related cancers: never-married men were five times more likely to get anal cancer, and never-married women were nearly three times as likely to develop cervical cancer compared with their married peers.

The takeaway? Having someone in your corner could make a real difference for your health.