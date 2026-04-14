University of Miami study finds never married higher cancer risk
A new University of Miami study found that people who have never been married face much higher cancer rates than those who are married or have been before.
Looking at more than 4 million cases from 12 US states, researchers found never-married men had a 68% higher risk, while never-married women had an 85% higher risk of developing cancer.
Researchers cite support and screening gaps
Researchers think it comes down to lifestyle and support.
Married folks might be more likely to get regular checkups or catch health issues early, sometimes thanks to a little nudge from their partner.
The study also spotted big gaps in HPV-related cancers: never-married men were five times more likely to get anal cancer, and never-married women were nearly three times as likely to develop cervical cancer compared with their married peers.
The takeaway? Having someone in your corner could make a real difference for your health.