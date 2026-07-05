University of Minnesota creates synthetic cells that eat and split

Synthetic cells divide via protein crowding

At first, the cells were split apart mechanically, but researchers found a way to make them divide on their own by crowding proteins on their surface until the membrane pinched into two new cells.

The team also tweaked the DNA so some cells got better at feeding and reproducing faster, kind of like evolution in action.

Professor John Dupre noted that the work shakes up how we think about life itself, showing it might just be clever chemistry after all.