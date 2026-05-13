University of Missouri team modifies algae to capture microplastics

Team plans wastewater deployment, bioplastic production

These algae don't just grab microplastics; they also soak up extra nutrients, making them handy for wastewater treatment.

Professor Susie Dai summed it up nicely: "By removing the microplastics, cleaning the wastewater and eventually using the removed microplastics to create bioplastic products for good, we can tackle three issues with one approach."

The team now wants to use this method in existing treatment plants and turn collected plastics into eco-friendly bioplastics.