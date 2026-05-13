University of Missouri team modifies algae to capture microplastics
A team at the University of Missouri has come up with a clever way to fight microplastic pollution: genetically modified algae.
By tweaking the algae to produce limonene, a citrusy compound, the scientists made its surface repel water, which helps microplastics stick to it.
The result? Algae and plastic clump together, settle at the bottom, and can be easily scooped out.
Team plans wastewater deployment, bioplastic production
These algae don't just grab microplastics; they also soak up extra nutrients, making them handy for wastewater treatment.
Professor Susie Dai summed it up nicely: "By removing the microplastics, cleaning the wastewater and eventually using the removed microplastics to create bioplastic products for good, we can tackle three issues with one approach."
The team now wants to use this method in existing treatment plants and turn collected plastics into eco-friendly bioplastics.