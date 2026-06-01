University of New Hampshire robot guides Durham couple's home care
Technology
Brenda and Brian Marquis from Durham, New Hampshire, have a new helper at home: Robbie, a caregiving robot piloted by the University of New Hampshire.
Robbie guides Brian through exercises, reminds him to eat, and prompts him for hygiene, making life easier for both of them, especially with the shortage of home care aides.
Robbie reads prescription labels, fetches items
Robbie is a Stretch 4 model from Hello Robot that uses cameras and sensors to fetch items and read prescription labels.
While its nearly $30,000 price tag puts it out of reach for most families, Robbie has made a big difference for Brenda and Brian.
Brenda can now run errands or socialize knowing Robbie is there to help Brian when she's away.