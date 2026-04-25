University of Rochester finds CIRBP may explain bowhead whale lifespan

CIRBP increases DNA repair in lab

Bowhead whales have about 100 times more CIRBP than other mammals.

When researchers added this protein to human and fruit-fly cells in the lab, it boosted DNA repair and even helped fruit flies live longer.

Now, scientists are exploring if boosting CIRBP in people (maybe through lifestyle tweaks) could slow down aging, though there's still a lot to learn before we know for sure.