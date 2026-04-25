University of Rochester finds CIRBP may explain bowhead whale lifespan
Technology
Scientists just found out that bowhead whales might be hiding a secret to living way longer.
These Arctic giants have super high levels of a protein called CIRBP, which helps repair DNA and could explain why they can live up to 200 years.
The study, led by the University of Rochester, hints that this same protein might help humans age more healthily.
CIRBP increases DNA repair in lab
Bowhead whales have about 100 times more CIRBP than other mammals.
When researchers added this protein to human and fruit-fly cells in the lab, it boosted DNA repair and even helped fruit flies live longer.
Now, scientists are exploring if boosting CIRBP in people (maybe through lifestyle tweaks) could slow down aging, though there's still a lot to learn before we know for sure.