University of Washington's VueBuds are AI earbuds that describe surroundings

VueBuds offer audio reverse image search

VueBuds act like an audio-based reverse image search: just ask what's nearby, and they describe it back to you.

The cameras only snap black-and-white photos (so no color recognition yet), and they use very little power by turning on only when needed.

While this helps with privacy and battery life, there are still concerns about surveillance risks since they do record images, even if they're low-resolution.

With more development and good regulations, VueBuds could make daily life easier for many people worldwide.