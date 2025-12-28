UP Police rolls out YAKSH app to make policing smarter

YAKSH packs some serious tech—think AI facial recognition, voice search, and even "Crime GPT" for analyzing crime data. It lets officers map gangs, check firearm licenses, get real-time alerts on suspects, and track who's moved where. Everything from beat verification to uploading field data now happens on the go.

Why does it matter?

No more digging through paperwork—officers can instantly pull up suspect details or see gang connections right from their phones.

This means quicker investigations, better accountability at the local level, and a stronger focus on catching repeat offenders before trouble starts.

For UP Police (and everyone in the state), it's a big step toward safer streets with a tech-savvy touch.