They are using AI tools like Codex for this purpose

Worrying: AI is bringing dead pilots back to life

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:04 pm May 23, 202612:04 pm

What's the story

In a shocking development, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the US temporarily suspended access to its docket system. The move comes after it was found that the voices of pilots who died in a UPS plane crash last year had been recreated using artificial intelligence (AI) and were available online. The NTSB's docket system contains a wealth of data on investigations and is open to the public. However, federal law prohibits including cockpit audio recordings in this system.