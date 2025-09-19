UPSC uses AI facial recognition to verify candidates in exams

UPSC just tested out AI-powered facial recognition to verify candidates during major exams like NDA and CDS on September 14, 2025. Built with the National e-Governance Division, this tech was piloted at select Gurugram centers to make sure the right people showed up for their tests.

How the tech works With this AI system, checking each candidate's identity dropped to just 8-10 seconds—way faster than before.

It also helps stop impersonation, which is a big deal in competitive exams.

During the pilot, nearly 2,700 scans were done for over 1,100 candidates across different sessions.

Plans for full rollout After seeing how well it worked, UPSC plans to roll out facial recognition across all its recruitment tests—including those for IAS, IFS, and IPS roles.

The goal: make exams fairer and more transparent by using smarter tech and better training.