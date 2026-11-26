You can now buy Urban Company's ACs in India
What's the story
Urban Company, a leading player in the service industry, has announced its foray into the air conditioner market. The company has launched two new models under its Native brand - the Native Ultra and Ultra Air. The ACs can be pre-booked exclusively on the Urban Company app starting today, with prices starting at ₹55,499.
Warranty
Unconditional 5-year warranty
The new Native ACs come with an unconditional five-year warranty, which also covers gas refills.
The compressor is also covered for 10 years under the warranty scheme.
This is a major move by Urban Company to tackle common repair issues like gas leakage and provide customers with peace of mind when it comes to their air conditioning needs.
Performance and technology
The ACs come with smart features and real-time monitoring
The Native ACs are designed to bring the room temperature down to 24 degree Celsius in just 21 minutes, even during peak summer.
The range also comes with smart features like real-time gas-level and energy monitoring via an app, voice control, and a remote that detects the user's sitting temperature.
Some models even come with a built-in HEPA H13 air purifier for added convenience.
Design considerations
Designed to tackle India's extreme summer challenges
The Native ACs have been specifically designed to withstand the harsh Indian summer.
Urban Company noted that while cooling efficiency tests are done at 35 degree Celsius, many Indian cities see temperatures exceeding 42 degree Celsius during peak summer.
This makes the new range a perfect fit for India's unique climate challenges.