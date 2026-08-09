US and China clash over reported military AI distillation
Technology
The US and China are clashing again, this time over "AI model distillation," a method that lets smaller AI systems learn from bigger, advanced ones.
Reports say Chinese researchers with military ties used outputs from American AI models for things like drone image processing and target recognition, raising serious concerns in Washington.
White House tightens AI tech controls
The White House now considers illicit model distillation a national-security concern and is teaming up with private AI companies to lock down advanced tech.
The US is also restricting China's access to high-powered chips needed for training top-tier AIs.
As both countries race to use AI in military decision-making, keeping these technologies secure has become a major priority in their ongoing tech rivalry.