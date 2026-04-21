US and Europe aim to catch China in battery technology
The US and Europe are making big moves to catch up with China's lead in battery technology, a key part of making renewable energy work better.
Demand for long-duration energy storage is booming, with installations set to nearly quadruple this year.
Unlike regular lithium-ion batteries that last about four hours, these new systems can store power much longer.
US explores iron-air and other storage
While China still rules lithium-ion battery production, the US is exploring all kinds of long-duration storage tech, like iron-air batteries from companies such as Form Energy Inc.
These innovations not only help create more reliable and cleaner power grids but also give the US and Europe a stronger position in the global energy market.
Countries like the UK and Italy are jumping in too.