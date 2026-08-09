US Army completes 1st live-fire hypersonic ILP test in Arizona
The US Army just pulled off its first live-fire hypersonic test at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.
Instead of firing a full-on missile, they used a specially developed Integrated Launch Package (ILP) with a launcher originally built for a now-canceled project.
This clever move lets them test how hypersonic weapons handle extreme conditions without blowing the budget.
ILP testing reduces hypersonic test costs
The ILP was put through some serious forces and tracked by high-speed cameras and sensors.
The best part? These tests are way more affordable than traditional hypersonic tests, which can cost between $9.5 million and more than $15 million each.
The data could support future hypersonic weapons development while reducing the need for costly full-scale missile tests, meaning faster innovation without breaking the bank.