US Army wraps up 9-day Fort Irwin NGC2 AI test
The US Army just wrapped up a massive nine-day tech exercise at Fort Irwin, California, where thousands of soldiers tried out over 90 advanced systems, including a new AI-powered battlefield tool called Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2).
The goal? To help commanders connect troops, drones, sensors, and weapons for faster decisions on the move.
Army seeks nearly $4 billion
Even with all the high-tech gear, soldiers ran into issues like spotty connections and overheating devices thanks to the Mojave heat.
The Army says it's taking these lessons seriously. They've asked for nearly $4 billion to keep improving these systems and get them ready for future battles.
If a tech worked well here, it often moves into larger military exercises before eventually becoming part of the Army's operational force.