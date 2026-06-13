Anthropic pulls Mythos AI models globally after US government directive

Defense strategy

Anthropic defends itself amid controversy

Anthropic has defended its models, saying the capability in question is already widely available in other publicly accessible models, including OpenAI's GPT-5.5. It is also routinely used by cybersecurity professionals for defensive purposes. The company further argues that its strongest safeguards work through independent classifier systems that run separately from the model itself, meaning even if someone convinces Fable to keep talking past a refusal, protections against the most dangerous outputs remain intact.