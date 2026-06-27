US clears Anthropic Claude Mythos 5 for over 100 partners
The US government just gave the green light for Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 AI model to be used by a group of "trusted partners," reversing strict limits set only two weeks ago.
These changes come after worries about the tech falling into the wrong hands, especially in countries like China and Russia.
Now, more than 100 approved companies, including some big Fortune 500 names and their international staff, can tap into Mythos 5.
Access limited, Anthropic rejects military use
If you're not on that approved list, you're still locked out of Mythos 5.
Anthropic had also paused access to another model, Fable 5, but its future is unclear.
No updates yet from the government.
Worth noting: Anthropic has stood firm against letting its AI be used for military surveillance or autonomous weapons, which has led to some tension with officials.