US clears Anthropic Claude Mythos 5 for over 100 partners Technology Jun 27, 2026

The US government just gave the green light for Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 AI model to be used by a group of "trusted partners," reversing strict limits set only two weeks ago.

These changes come after worries about the tech falling into the wrong hands, especially in countries like China and Russia.

Now, more than 100 approved companies, including some big Fortune 500 names and their international staff, can tap into Mythos 5.