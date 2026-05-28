US collection agencies use AI to call about paid debts
Technology
With inflation up and personal debt at record highs, US collection agencies are using AI bots to chase payments, sometimes making over 2.5 million calls a month.
But these bots can go after debts that are already paid off, leaving people frustrated.
For example, one Seattle resident, Ben said he was hounded by an AI named Eve about a $266 bill he'd already settled, and it initially refused to connect him to a real person.
Outdated debt data requires human oversight
A big reason for these mix-ups is outdated or incorrect data in the systems used to sell and track debt.
While AI can handle lots of calls quickly, it struggles with messy details and mistakes, so when things get complicated, having an actual human step in makes all the difference.