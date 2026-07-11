CISA is part of the DHS

US cybersecurity agency had no response plan for data breach

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:05 am Jul 11, 202611:05 am

What's the story

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the United States has admitted to not having a pre-prepared response plan for a major cybersecurity incident in May. The admission came after an investigative journalist informed the agency about sensitive keys and credentials for accessing US government systems being exposed by one of its contractors. CISA is part of the Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for protecting federal networks and securing critical infrastructure.