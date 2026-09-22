US Department of Transportation rolls out SMART to predict delays
The US Department of Transportation just rolled out a new AI tool called SMART to help manage air traffic and make flights run on time.
First launched in Washington, SMART predicts delays and helps air traffic managers coordinate flights better, aiming for fewer cancelations and smoother travel days.
SMART uses 200 data streams
Created by Air Space Intelligence, SMART pulls information from 200 data streams to give real-time weather and flight updates.
This lets managers adjust routes or speeds before problems happen: think fewer last-minute changes at the airport.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the system "Humans control the airspace, humans make decisions, but we're just getting way better technology, way better foresight."
Funded by an $875 million contract for SMART and another similar system over 12 years, SMART is set to roll out at other airports across the country over the coming months, with the expected reduction in delays and cancelations set to kick in by next summer.